On April 4, residents of Vernon County will vote for our next Circuit Court Judge. I have known and worked with both candidates during my time as a social worker for Vernon County.

My vote will be for Angela Palmer-Fisher. I met Angela nearly 20 years ago when she started practicing law and represented individuals with mental health diagnoses. I could clearly see that she cared deeply about the outcome of those she was serving. She always took the time to counsel them on their rights, listen to their concerns and advocate their wishes while remaining steadfastly patient, empathetic and honest.

I have always appreciated the level of intelligence she demonstrated in court hearings. She would hold the county to task if they didn’t follow proper procedure, but also be reasonable in coming to a resolution that was agreeable and beneficial to her clients. I have seen her calm the outbursts of behavioral clients and hold the hands of those who were anxious and scared.

In getting to know Angela outside of court, I can tell you that what you see in the courtroom is what you see outside the courtroom. She’s an honest judge of character, treats everyone with respect and holds herself to the highest of standards and lives by those standards every day. She has an abundant amount of energy that she is willing to use to serve our community. She is the best candidate for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge.

Sharon Williams

Chaseburg