Sharon Zimmer: Nation must invest in Alzheimer’s research, care

The Alzheimer’s Association just released its 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. This year, 1 in 9 Americans and older -- or 6.2 million people in the U.S. -- are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, including 120,000 in Wisconsin. My husband, Chuck, is one of those people living with this devastating disease.

The report also took a closer look at the hard impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people living with Alzheimer’s. In 2020, there were at least 42,000 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and other dementia in the U.S., compared to averages in the past, including 15.8% higher than average deaths in Wisconsin.

Chuck was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 60. I became his caregiver. It was devastating because we were in the prime of our retirement years. Since his diagnosis, I’ve been determined to keep us active with anything that might help keep his brain stimulated- things like classes, sports, and community events. The pandemic has been especially frustrating to families like ours, limiting and at times, totally, restricting our ability to engage in activities. For individuals living with dementia, these social interactions are essential. Without them, it could mean a quicker cognitive decline for Chuck.