Sharon Zimmer: Support Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act

Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and often challenging elements. As a caregiver for one of more than 6 million Americans, including 120,000 Wisconsinites, impacted by Alzheimer’s, I know how complicated it is to navigate the health care maze.

My husband Chuck was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s when he was 60 and took a early retirement -- something was “not right.” We were devastated because we were preparing to head into retirement years. But I try very hard not to let this disease define us. We stay active in golf, working out, taking classes through the local ADRC/Park Rec. It’s very challenging being a caregiver though because there’s not only the caregiving aspect, but also navigating health care, insurance, planning for our future.

Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/H.R.2517) would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered. It is estimated that nearly 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050 so it is critical we find better ways to care for our loved ones. Enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers while reducing healthcare cost.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congressman Ron Kind to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act.

To learn more about the disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit https://alzimpact.org/

Sharon Zimmer

Onalaska

