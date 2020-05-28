Shawn Blum: Biden was late to his own party

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shawn Blum

La Crosse

Wow! Joe Biden really is sleepy Joe. I was looking forward to hearing Biden share his vision for farmers in rural Wisconsin during his roundtable with Congressman Kind, but that didn’t happen.

I waited more than 15 minutes for Biden to show up and I’m not sure he ever made it to his own event. It’s sad that a presidential candidate can’t even figure out modern technology during a time when it matters most.

I can understand having to wait for an in-person event, but the benefit of a virtual event is that it can be planned, timed and executed without forcing people to wait.

We all have busy lives and unfortunately not everyone can wait around 20-plus minutes for things to start. Biden’s failures surely cost him a significant amount of listeners like me and this is not good news for Democrats in Wisconsin.

It’s bad enough that Biden has allegations of sexual assault that he likely won’t overcome, but now he can’t even run a credible campaign event? If he doesn’t wake up soon it will be too late for him and our party. Get ready, it looks like we will have four more years of President Trump’s strong leadership after November.

Shawn Blum, La Crosse

