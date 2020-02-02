Shawn Blum: Don't applaud Genoa job loss

When addressing a crowd in Maine recently, Michael Bloomberg mentioned that another coal plant was closed, referencing the closing of the plant in Genoa Wisconsin.

He then addresses the crowd and says "And yes, it deserves a round of applause."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The same man who is running to be leader of the free world is also encouraging his supporters to applaud 80 Wisconsinites losing their jobs.

This is a slap in the face to hardworking folks in western Wisconsin who put it all on the line to support their families. The line must be drawn at some point, and for someone to applaud 80 workers losing their way to support their children is disheartening, and frankly scary.

So as we move forward into this hectic election cycle, it's crucial to remember what candidates said what and who they choose to stand behind. At this point, only one candidate has applauded 80 Wisconsinites losing their jobs… .and it will not be forgotten.

Shawn Blum, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0