Shawn Lavoie: We must help those fleeing oppression

Amid a pandemic-inspired “stay-cation,” it's hard to imagine the plight of global migrants, fleeing home in search of a better, safer life.

While staying “safer-at-home” is challenging for us in Wisconsin, it pales in comparison to the hardships Central and South Americans face, with or without a pandemic, to sustain their livelihoods and families.

Many families come to the U.S. for safety and opportunities, yet instead of a warm welcome what meets them is detention center and a ticket home.

In 2019, the U.S. signed three Asylum Cooperative Agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. These “safe third country agreements,” allow the U.S. to deport asylum-seekers to these “third countries,” even if they are not from there. Despite strong condemnation, Guatemala and the U.S. signed the first agreement after President Donald Trump tweeted threats of economic sanctions.

To be clear, these agreements assume Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are equipped to help these families in danger.