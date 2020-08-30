Shawn Lavoie: We must help those fleeing oppression

Amid a pandemic-inspired “stay-cation,” it's hard to imagine the plight of global migrants, fleeing home in search of a better, safer life.
While staying “safer-at-home” is challenging for us in Wisconsin, it pales in comparison to the hardships Central and South Americans face, with or without a pandemic, to sustain their livelihoods and families.
Many families come to the U.S. for safety and opportunities, yet instead of a warm welcome what meets them is detention center and a ticket home.
In 2019, the U.S. signed three Asylum Cooperative Agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. These “safe third country agreements,” allow the U.S. to deport asylum-seekers to these “third countries,” even if they are not from there. Despite strong condemnation, Guatemala and the U.S. signed the first agreement after President Donald Trump tweeted threats of economic sanctions.
To be clear, these agreements assume Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are equipped to help these families in danger.
Having visited Latin America frequently for 20 years, my wife and I know that this is absurd. We've seen firsthand how Central American governments cannot meet the needs of their own people, much less the needs of thousands of asylum-seekers for whom the U.S. is legally responsible.
To quote Dr. King, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." When our Central American brothers and sisters cannot find safety at home, we cannot hide in the safety and security of our own homes. We, as U.S. Americans, have an obligation to act now.
Shawn Lavoie, Viroqua
