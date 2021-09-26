Sheila Garrity: Thanks to Dr. Peter and Cheryl Franta

Twenty-five years ago, Dr. Peter and Cheryl Franta, parents of four young children at the time, set out to organize the La Crescent Run to the Edge 5K during the Applefest celebration. Over the years, a group of close friends have lent their skills and talents to help organize the Run to the Edge, making it one of our area’s premier running events. This past Saturday, the Franta’s let the sun set on their volunteer leadership for the challenging 5K up the bluffs from La Crescent.

The proceeds from the Run to the Edge are designated for community projects, especially scholarship support for students graduating from La Crescent High School. Imagine: 25 years of scholarship students who know their community cares about them and is invested in their educational success!

After the death of my husband, Jim Gokey, in 1998, Cheryl and Peter added the Jim Gokey Award to the run event, presented to “a person who has shown commitment to family, community, profession and sport.” Since its inception the award has been presented to J. David Rice, Joe Faas, Larry Kirch, Mark Abraham, Karen Gibson, Daren Shephardson, Larry Webinger, Chuck Dockendorff, Judy Brennan, Jon Brenner, Rick Boyer, Dave Bange, Mary Sue Busch, Larry Stryker, Mario Miller, La Crescent High School Class of 2018, Leah Olson, Jon Steffes, Erin Dunlap Mathews, and this year’s award recipient, Pastor Kent Johnson. It has been heartwarming to see Jim’s memory live on for so many years in the lives of these remarkable community leaders.

The ultimate recognition, however, goes to Dr. Peter and Cheryl Franta: two leaders dedicated to their family, community, profession and sport. Dr. Peter and Cheryl, thank you for all you’ve given to the community, and for paving the way for the next generation of servant leaders.

Sheila Garrity

La Crescent

