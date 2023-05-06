On April 27, a minority of senators blocked the Equal Rights Amendment from advancing in Congress and becoming part of our Constitution.

We cannot continue to stay silent while people are discriminated against based on their sex. This decision threatens the foundations of our democratic process and decades of effort to end this injustice. The media addresses the politically correct social justice issues that are currently popular in our culture but continues to ignore the rights denied to women in its coverage.

Now is the time to bring attention to protecting the equality of rights under the law for people regardless of their sex. This shameful inequality hurts everyone, and we must not continue to be a nation that harmfully excludes and marginalizes women. It has to stop.

The ERA has met all ratification requirements, and for decades leaders have urged Congress to ensure the amendment is finally ratified. Moms, daughters, girlfriends, teachers, doctors, even Supreme Court Justices — women everywhere, should not be forced to fight for the same rights that others receive at birth. This is not a "woman" thing. It's the basis of human justice. The full dignity of our democracy should not remain incomplete.

This fundamental daily disrespect of women must end now. Talk to your children, friends, relatives and co-workers. Many people do not realize the ERA exists or have forgotten. Support the conversation. Talk now. Act now. If not you, who?

Sheila Hilke

La Crosse