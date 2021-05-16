Shelly Helland, West Salem teacher

"Shelly has gone above and beyond every day this year to provide quality instruction to her students. She’s been creative and innovative in the ways in which she delivers material all the while making sure her students know she cares about each one of them. She stays late every day and puts in extra hours on the weekends. She is also an incredible coworker that I go to for advice often and does all she can to help. Overall, Shelly is truly a remarkable educator!"