Sherri Diamon: Barnes will support Wisconsin workers

People in Wisconsin and across the country want to make corporations pay their fair share. They want to improve social safety nets and strengthen unions. Why won’t Congress focus on these issues? Because senators like Ron Johnson care more about their corporate donors than they do about working families.

Johnson has never supported the average worker; his focus has been on securing tax breaks for the very wealthy, including himself. According to a review of campaign finance records provided to UpNorthNews, Johnson has received $77,400 over the years from people and firms engaged in outsourcing work to other states and countries. He also voted for a corporate tax giveaway that benefitted companies shipping jobs overseas, which wreaked havoc on our supply chain.

Wisconsin has been hit hard by companies sending our good jobs away, so it’s disheartening to be represented by a senator who supports corporations instead of workers. In 2014, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that outsourcing had been “quite beneficial to America.”

Mandela Barnes understands how important manufacturing is to Wisconsin’s economy. He has a plan to boost Wisconsin manufacturing, strengthen unions, and invest in local communities. As a senator, Barnes will prioritize American manufacturing and stop shipping jobs overseas, fix supply chain issues by making things at home, take on unfair trade deals, and use tax reform to help small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Vote for Mandela Barnes to support Wisconsin workers.

Sherri Diamon

Onalaska