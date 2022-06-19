Sherri Diamon: Democrats fighting for right to vote

Voting is a right guaranteed in the Constitution. Every eligible American voter should be able to have a voice in deciding which people and policies will have an impact on their lives and their futures.

In many states, including Wisconsin, far too many eligible voters are either turned away from the polls or don’t have access to voting in the first place. Democrats, in Wisconsin and across the country, have a history of fighting to protect voting rights, and they are working to increase participation among eligible voters.

Protecting voting rights strengthens democracy. Democrats are working to eliminate unreasonable barriers and help every citizen be able to cast their votes, regardless of race, income, disability status, or geography. Additionally, Democrats believe Election Day should be a national holiday, which will make it easier for everyone to get to the polls. To increase accessibility for all eligible voters, Democrats support automatic voter registration, expansion of early voting, and vote-by-mail options.

Americans want our government and elections to reflect the interests of all the people, not just the very wealthy and big corporate interests. Democrats will continue the necessary fight to restore and protect Americans’ fundamental right to vote, for all citizens.

Sherri Diamon

La Crosse

