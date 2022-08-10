Sherri Diamon: Re-elect Evers, Kaul to advocate for sensible gun legislation

Gun violence is a deadly public health crisis. Polls show overwhelming public support for meaningful gun legislation, and action now is critically important to help keep us all safe.

Worldwide, only the United States sees continuing mass slaughter due to guns. The carnage occurs on a regular basis: There were 1.5 million deaths related to gun violence between 1968 and 2017 -- that's higher than the number of soldiers killed in every US conflict since the American War for Independence in 1775.

In 2020 alone, more than 45,000 Americans died at the end of a barrel of a gun, whether by homicide or suicide, more than any other year on record. The figure represents a 25% increase from five years prior, and a 43% increase from 2010.

Democrats, as a whole, support meaningful gun legislation and believe that we must take sensible action to address gun violence. Democrats understand that we can reduce gun violence while respecting the rights of responsible gun owners by expanding background checks and ensuring that guns don’t fall into the hands of violent criminals or those who have shown signs of danger toward themselves or others.

We need to re-elect Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul to help protect all Wisconsin citizens.

Sherri Diamon

Onalaska