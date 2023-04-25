On behalf of local flood victims in North Shore Acres and French Island, as well as others with flooded homes: Please stay away.

Your boats create a wake which damages our shoreline and other personal property including our homes. I know there are you looky-loos out there that want to see others' misfortune, but please, you make things worse for us when you run your boat by our flooded houses and property.

If you need to get by, or around these areas, please use "no wake" rules as you go by. Thank you in advance for being considerate.

Sherry Berhow

La Crescent, Minnesota