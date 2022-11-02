Sherry Berhow: 'Leftists' not Christins? Not according to the Bible

Derrick Van Orden couldn't be more wrong when he claims that "leftists" can't be Christians. Apparently, Derrick hasn't even read the part of the Bible that tells us that it is not our place to judge others.

Let's just think about the agenda of the "leftists." They want to feed the poor. They want to house the homeless. They are good stewards of this Earth. They want affordable healthcare. What did Jesus have to say about these things?

Luke 6:20-21 (NIV)

“Looking at his disciples, he said: 'Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are you who hunger now, for you will be satisfied. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh. '”

Now let's look at the agenda of the right. Basically they have one answer for everything -- tax cuts for the rich money grubbers. Oh, and they would also like to drug test people too poor to buy food. Because I guess if they have a drug problem, they and their children should go hungry. They are also no big fans of affordable healthcare as they fought "Obamacare" with everything they had with no plan of their own to lower healthcare costs. Their agenda is no secret.

I think this may be a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Sherry Berhow