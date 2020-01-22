Sherry Poler: Focus on climate change, not abortion

Vernal Hegenbart's opinion that Roe vs Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court (Jan. 19 Tribune) is one more elderly gentleman who believes he should have some say over young women's bodies. I beg to differ.

Whether a woman decides to have an abortion is nobody's business. The government should not have the authority to tell a woman that she can't have an abortion, just as the government should not have the authority to tell a woman that she must have an abortion. Both are wrong.

A recently released study by the University of California and Columbia University contacted 667 women five years after obtaining an abortion. A total of 99% reported that the main feeling they had five years after was relief. The few who felt guilt lived in a community where the procedure was more of a stigma.

To say that there is a worker shortage because of abortion sounds like something out of Brave New World. Should the government force women to have babies because they are needed in the workforce? There are already too many people in the world and plenty of people who want to work in the U.S. Why do workers have to be homegrown?