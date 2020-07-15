Shirley Spreeman: Support reform on medical bills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more than 2,000 years, medical professionals have lived by the Hippocratic ethos at the core of our profession: “First, do no harm.”

As people across the country are faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing on their minds should be what unexpected medical bills might face them if they visit an emergency room.

Surprise Medical Billing is an urgent and growing problem in our health-care system. These “surprise” medical bills occur after a patient receives care often after a visit to the emergency room. The last thing on your mind during a time like this is making sure your doctor is in your insurance network.

The insurance companies' attempt to fix this problem is to convince Congress to support “rate-setting” legislation that would allow them to reimburse doctors at an arbitrary below-market rate.

This would create a 20 percent pay cut for health-care providers risking hospital closures and reduced patient care.

The STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act is a better alternative. The legislation has broad bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate and establishes a fair and neutral process for a third-party to resolve disputes between insurance companies and health-care providers.