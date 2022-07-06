Shooting toon

Just In
As cofounder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation who believes in rational and reasonable gun safety laws, I take umbrage at the June 15 letter to the editor "Mass abortion has cheapened life" for trying to pin mass shootings on my organization (along with legal abortion).
Dear Wisconsin, I was your biggest fan.
Roe v. Wade
COVID defined essential workers as necessary for society to function, including healthcare workers, firefighters, police, garbage collectors a…
Dedication for the Vietnam memorial took place last Thursday. I wish they never did it. They made it all about the young man Jordan instead of…
Concerning his recent victory over women’s rights, former governor of Mississippi Phil Byrant was asked what he would say to all the women who…
My name is AJ DePre, I'm a professional political organizer and advocate for the transgender community. La Crosse, we need to have a talk:
Ron Johnson has an accounting degree and spent more than 30 years creating jobs and solving problems in the private sector. He’s using his out…
My daughter is having a spinal fusion for scoliosis at UW Hospital. She will have a hospital stay of three to four days following her six- to eight-hour surgery. She has a father, step-father and mother (me) who are all her parents.