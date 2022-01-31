Simon Stumpf: Support AnnaJo Doerr for Vernon County Board

In 1995, then-Westby High School junior AnnaJo Doerr wrote a series of updates on her travels in Spain as a foreign correspondent for the Westby Times. Maybe some of you still recall the "Sketches from Spain" series from the paper that year?

Since then, AnnaJo has gone on to gain insights and experiences in education, farming, family, the arts, sustainability, and land and water conservation. While she has continued to travel, she’s spent the majority of her life right here in District 9 and is now raising her three children in her childhood home on County Rd Y.

By running for Vernon County supervisor, she is continuing her commitment to giving back and sharing her time and talent with her beloved home community. If you want to hear more from AnnaJo -- and see her name pop up more frequently on these pages again! -- vote for her for District 9 Vernon County supervisor in the primary on Feb. 15.

Simon Stumpf

Viroqua

