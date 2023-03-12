You never know where life is going to take you. I had no idea, growing up, that mine was going to take me to the United States of America. I was glad that I had learned English from 6th to 12th grade (compulsory subject) and then in business school.

Learning English opened my mind to the British and American cultures, customs, literature and etiquette, and allowed me to get a job for an American company. Believe it or not, one of my customers was Trane in Epinal, France. Life is full of surprises.

So, 28 years ago, when my family moved to La Crosse, a city rooted in French history where many Francophone and Francophile people live, I felt at home.

Can you imagine all the opportunities French could bring to students who one day could study, work or even vacation in countries such as France, Canada, Belgium, Luxembourg, Vietnam, Francophone countries in Africa and more?

La Crosse Public School District: taking away choice and variety in world language offerings will have a domino effect of dire consequences. It takes away the opportunity to bring people together, understand one another and have necessary global conversations. By taking away French, you are not just taking away a "5th period," you are taking away a vital piece that makes La Crosse home. A home that was welcoming to all, beautifully diverse and "un petit peu" French.

Simone Coonan

Onalaska