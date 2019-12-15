Sister Patricia Tekippe: Fight negativity with positive energy

Thank you for the editorial (Dec. 8 Tribune) calling us to work together to strengthen a culture of safety.

It echoes Police Chief Shawn Kudron's concern in the lead article in the paper the previous Sunday. The rising number of gun crimes in La Crosse should alarm all of us, and we need to reverse that trend.

Gun violence does not belong in La Crosse.

I suggest that we give a Christmas gift to each other and to the next generations (which would also make our own lives better). Whenever we hear of an action of gun violence, we counteract with a positive contribution: Pick up trash left on the sidewalk and put it into the garbage can. Drop $10 into the red kettle. Laugh heartily at a child's homemade joke.

A few months ago, a La Crosse man was viciously attacked by a stranger, and had several teeth broken as he was unlocking the front door. A local dentist said, "That is not the culture of La Crosse," and stepped forward to provide free dental repair.

Some of us can take direct action in neighborhood organizations.

A thousand pulses of positive energy to counteract each negative one would be a lovely way to begin 2020 in La Crosse.