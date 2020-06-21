Sister Patricia Tekippe: Supreme Court's DACA ruling is a blessing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

God bless Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for taking the stand to keep the DACA program. These children had no say in entering the United States with their parents when they were minors.

From the figures I've been hearing on NPR, an outsize percentage of them have gone into health-care professions and are frontline workers across the country in the fight against COVID-19.

These are the kind of well-educated, young, enthusiastic workers we need to balance out the growing percentage of retired people in our country.

Let's provide for them the possibility of U.S. citizenship soon. In fact, let's invite them to Wisconsin. This is the kind of neighbor I want to welcome at our National Night Out picnic.

Sister Patricia Tekippe, FSPA, La Crosse

