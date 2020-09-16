Sister Patricia Tekippe: Together, shaping a more just society

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I second Sister Eileen McKenzie's response to the Tribune Sept. 10.

It is substantive and balanced, and continues to emphasize the FSPA theme of goodness.

It offers helpful nonpartisan advice to all citizens to prepare themselves to vote intelligently: "Examine the issues. Examine your values. Examine your hearts."

It uses no rancorous labels, and avoids stepping into a debate which is more about what model of church governance you choose than about Gospel values.

May we all be open to the guidance of the Holy Spirit in shaping a more just society together.

Sister Patricia Tekippe, FSPA, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0