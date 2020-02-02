Sister Rosalia Bauer: March for Life marches on

One hundred years ago, women for the first time gained the right to vote in the United States.

Jan. 24 marked the 47th Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The theme was, “Pro Life is Pro Woman.”

Donald Trump was the first U.S. president to address more than 100,000 children, teenagers, adults who participated.

Newspapers reported the number was less than previous marches. Surprised? Sixty million unborn children have died as a result of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision Jan. 22, 1973, allowing abortion.

This number includes reported "cases" of abortion. Who in your community watched the March for Life? Participated in the D.C. March for Life? How many TV stations aired the entire event? Because of distance, multiple places in the USA honored the human beings killed by abortion by having local events.

The original 1974 March for Life was begun by Nellie Gray. “We thought we were going to march one time and Congress would certainly pay attention to 20,000 people coming in the middle of winter to tell them to overturn Roe v. Wade.”