Thank you, Sister Eileen McKenzie, for your practical applications to sharing goodness (Aug. 25 Tribune); akin to "passing it forward.”
This is encouragement for every person regardless of where one lives, does or possesses as these examples of personal goodness lack the need for dollars, cents or credit cards.
To Liam Moran’s commentary: The "facts of life" that Planned Parenthood fails to address or practice is: The killing of a human being has no part in being essential health.
What is healthy about killing, be the person born or preborn? And why, I ask, are the number of abortions “decreasing,” as Moran stated? Is it because of the ease of obtaining contraceptives and abortifacients, some of which cause the lining of the uterus to be hostile of the newly conceived human baby.
Lastly, why it is that people who advocate for providing abortion have themselves experienced the gift of life? People, who are deliberately killed by abortion, have no voice save yours and mine.
Congratulations, Greg Kirscher, for your "facts of human life." You are among those people who are committed to praying, speaking and supporting our Founding Fathers as written in our Declaration of Independence. Every person has the inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Sister Rosalia Bauer, FSPA, La Crosse