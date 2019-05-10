One of the headlines Monday, May 6, 2019, in the La Crosse Tribune is: “Wisconsin GOP renews anti-abortion push."
When will our local newspaper, The New York Times and additional media use the terminology “pro-life," or "human life-promoting”?
I have been ministering/praying/working in the “Pro-Life Ministry” since 1992, have and will continue to spend time communicating with the founders and the following organizations. Each used and continue to use “pro-life terminology.
These organizations include:
- Marie and Francis Dietz, Pro-Life Studies, each RIP
- Nellie Gray, March for Life, RIP
- Judie Brown, American Life League
- Father Paul Marx, Benedictine, Human Life International, RIP
- Joe Scheidler, Pro-Life Action League
- Greg Chesmore, Sheri Billett, Mary Matuska, RlP, Pro-Life Wisconsin
- Charlene Tolmie, Mary Jane Stephan, Rock County Chapter of Pro-Life Wisconsin
- Kevin Rilott, Rockford Pro-Life Initiative
- Francis/Marie Munda, Pro-Life Corner.com
- Marie Allen, Mari Erickson. La Crosse Life League
May each of us represent the words written in gold inside a ring: “He who saves one life saves the entire world.” The ring was given to Oskar Schindler in May 1945 by Jews he saved in his factory which produced "nothing.”
Science has deﬁned human life as beginning when the sperm fertilizes an oocyte and together they form a zygote. This beginning, is called, “conception."
The movie "Unplanned" featuring Abby Johnson, was shown at the Marcus La Crosse Cinema. It clearly depicts this, as well as what happens to a baby who is deliberately killed by abortion.
How many newspapers, radio, TV gave it excellent coverage?
Sister Rosalia Bauer, La Crosse