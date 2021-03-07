 Skip to main content
Sondra LeGrand: Thanks to the community for generous contributions

Roger William LeGrand Jr.

On behalf of myself, my daughters Julia and Erica and the LeGrand families, we want to thank the LaCrosse community for your amazing and extremely generous contributions to the La Crosse Community Foundation, The LaCrosse Public School Foundation, Random Acts of Kindness and individually requested organizations.

Roger knew that public service was very important as was education. He was a compassionate and kind man who dedicated his life to the rule of law and to educational institutions. We are so grateful for your comforting cards and kind reflections.

During this life changing time it’s great to know our community is with us. We also want to thank Gundersen Hospital for their amazing emergency team and social workers. Our families have seen your well of kindness.

Sondra LeGrand

La Crosse  

