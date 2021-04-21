Sophia Zilker:Learn lessons from past discrimination

Scapegoating the cause and spread of a disease to a marginalized minority group is a deadly response that can be seen globally throughout history. Xenophobia and racism, such as the discrimination the Asian community is currently facing, are not new behaviors, especially during a pandemic. They have been used to weaponize hateful and racist agendas, as well as place tangible blame on groups that are already societal pariahs.

Discrimination in the Asian community due to COVID-19 is not the first time in history that we have seen hate crimes surge due to a pandemic. One major example occurred during the second wave of the bubonic plague in Europe, the Black Death. At this time, the Jewish community was used as a scapegoat in the same way the Asian community is today. Both being verbally abused and physically attacked for something they did not cause.