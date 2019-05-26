Responding to Fred Kurtz’ letter to the editor (Tribune, May 19), we provide some facts about immigration: Federal law (REAL ID) allows states to issue limited-use driver’s cards (licenses) or ID documents.
Thus, 12 states allow undocumented residents to apply for licenses. A total of 37% of undocumented residents live in states where they can obtain a state ID card.
To obtain a license, residents must provide a valid foreign passport, evidence of residency and insurance. Applicants must take a class, pass a written exam and take road test.
In states that allow licenses, statistics show that accidents and property damage are down. Licenses may not be used for voting. People drive to work, take their children to school and shop. Jobs and consumers advance economic growth.
According to Kids Forward 2018, drivers could save $16 million in insurance premiums annually as rates decrease with increased business.
The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy highlights that undocumented immigrants pay $11.74 billion in state and local taxes yearly. The Social Security Administration estimated that in 2010 undocumented immigrants and their employers paid $13 billion in payroll taxes for benefits they will never get.
Application fees increase state revenues significantly. Allowing immigrants to accept employment, support themselves and their families, expand their businesses and live independently contributes to their human dignity, as does allowing them to contribute to the economic prosperity and social development of our society.
Let us provide them with the resources they need to live independent and dignified lives.
Sr. Linda Mershon and Sr. Marie Kyle, La Crosse