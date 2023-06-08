Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1530, La Crosse, extends its appreciation to the following for making Memorial Day events a success: VFW members, who participated in the 4 local ceremonies and parade, honoring our war dead. Also, special thanks to Ready Bus Co. and driver Clarence Skogen for the bus donated for our trip to 3 cemeteries.
Kudos to parade drivers Dave Osley, Steve Roellich and Dale Schemerhorn and to Jeremy Roellich, who provided a vehicle. Much appreciation to the VFW Auxiliary members Linda Gloede, Sally Wuest, Sandy Roellich and Ann Fluekiger, for providing an excellent meal to various military organizations that participated in local services.
Stan Roellich
La Crosse