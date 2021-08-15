Standing together against racism and prejudice

Like many of you, we were saddened by the recent violence against two members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer plus (LGBTQ+) community.

As health care organizations, we see first-hand the negative emotional, physical, mental, and other forms of harm experienced by patients who identify as LGBTQ+.

Research studies consistently show that members of the LGBTQ+ community are at higher risk of anxiety, depression, and suicide. Additionally, the stress of negative attitudes and disapproval, rejection, abuse or harassment, and the internalization of social stigma can impact emotional, physical, and mental health well-being.

Let’s create a welcoming and inclusive community that celebrates all unique human differences. In fact, it’s vitally important to the health and well-being of our LGBTQ+ family, friends, and neighbors that we do this together.

Our organizations stand against racism and prejudice in all forms, and we are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within and outside of our institutional walls. As a reflection of our values, we welcome all patients, families, visitors, and staff. We ask our community to do the same.

In Solidarity,

Caroline Wilker, MD