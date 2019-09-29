Social Security is a privately funded base pension for all workers in the United States and is not an entitlement. This base pension is managed by the government with all monies held in government notes and bonds.
Knowing that there was trouble on the horizon, both parties agreed and funded a nonpartisan think tank in the 1980s to evaluate and come up with a solution. The best of the three choices was to invest in the stock 50% of present and future funds. Had this been done, we would have no issues today.
Our Rep. Ron Kind (whom I voted for then), along with the Democratic Party and the news media called it the Bush Plan (Republican) and continued to scare the public into not being for the bipartisan fix. This scare was based on withholding pertinent information regarding the nonpartisan think tank options, which is a big lie. This is no different than the politics of our country then and up to now 30-plus years later.
My suggestion is that all Social Security recipients and future recipients join in a class-action lawsuit against all sitting legislators of both parties, the Democratic and Republican parties along with the news media for the big lie of not divulging pertinent facts and getting the problem solved.
This lawsuit would have all parties pay into the shortfall the difference in the bond base. We then would have to have serious entitlement cutbacks in public employee, railroad, military and postal carriers to help with the downfall.
Stanley Britson, Onalaska