Stanley Britson: We need schools to open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am retired and the opening does not affect me directly. But it does for all of us. Our economy is getting so bad that we will not recover for years.

There is not enough borrowed money that can fix it other than getting back to normal as soon as possible. Opening schools is part of that so parents are ready and able to work.

When teachers had more time this spring, they expected the stores to be open to purchase plus the manufacturing and distribution of products. This meant that the majority of people who could work were working. Everybody thought this to be OK because the millions of people working were deemed essential. Well, schools being open and activity with school is essential.

Let's put the decision of closing in perspective. There are currently 3.5% deaths per COVID positive tests in the country. There are only .004% deaths per population of the country. The controlled risk is acceptable.

My proposal is to have schools open allowing high-risk teachers such as obese and other underlying conditions to take a doctor authorized one-year disability that would allow for health insurance to be paid. No pension contributions would be allowed. All other teachers who refuse would be given a pink slip.