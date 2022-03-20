Stephanie Reuter: Re-elect Pam Viner to County Board

As a teacher, I am asking for your support for Pam Viner. The County Board is in the process of developing three programs. These programs will help homeless students and their families, offer skilled trades training for students, and offer affordable child care options for families in need.

Currently, these programs are set up to only benefit those families in the city of La Crosse and the La Crosse School District. Pam wants to make these programs available to all students in the county including those residing and attending school in Holmen, Bangor, Onalaska and West Salem.

Please elect Pam Viner so that she can work to try and make these programs available for all of our children.

Stephanie Reuter

Holmen

