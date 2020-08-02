Stephanie Steiner: Be a patriot, wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For whatever reason, those who refuse to wear a mask, here are some justifications to wear one:

• lf you get COVID-19 and recover, what will be your health concerns 10 or 20 years from now’? It causes: multiple health issues for heart and lungs.

• lf you say you are a patriot, a true patriot is concerned for their fellow citizens and would wear a mask.

• lf you drive drunk, you are responsible if you hit, injure or kill someone. When you don’t wear a mask, you could be asymptomatic (not have any symptoms). You are endangering the lives of others.

• lf a mask impinges on your freedom, how much freedom will you have attached to an oxygen tank, a ventilator or six feet under?

So, if you want freedom, keep our economy open and a somewhat normal way of life, wear a mask and socially distance.

It's the only way to keep COVID under control. lt’s so simple -- a no brainer. We will have a vaccine and better solutions in a few months. Meanwhile; be a true, considerate patriot and stop potentially endangering lives of others.

Stephanie Steiner, Onalaska

