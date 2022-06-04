Stephanie Steiner: Face reality, universal gun laws are needed

The idea of turning Wisconsin classrooms into battlefields proposed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos shows just how out of touch with reality he and the Wisconsin Republicans are. I question if this man has recently or ever been in a classroom. What does he expect? Teachers to wear kevlar vests with an AK47 strapped to their bodies to defend their classroom at a moments notice.

If someone dressed in kevlar armed with with military weapons and carrying high capacity rounds of ammunition comes into a school, anyone with a gun or no gun is outgunned!

A sane sensible idea would be to remove weapons that are designed for and high capacity magazines from American streets. We need to reinstate the Assault Weapons Act that was allowed to expire in 2004 by President George W. Bush. Data shows that mass murders/violence has tripled since this was eliminated.

A universal law-- not state by state. Otherwise, guns will be brought across state lines from liberal gun law states. Arming everyone to the hilt is not the answer. Republicans need to face reality and stop offering asinine dangerous solutions.

Stephanie Steiner

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0