Stephanie Steiner: Learn lessons from crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For many days, I have questioned how the wealthiest, best-educated country could be brought to its knees in a few months. The answer that comes to mind is arrogance and incompetence.

I sincerely believe that a higher power is sending a painful lesson that the divisiveness, bigotry, hate, corruption, greed and disparity of wealth that has been cultivated for decades in America needs to be reined in.

As in other past catastrophic events, a re-alignment of our values and priorities hopefully will occur. Lessons that this pandemic should teach us:

Re-think outsourcing. The need to return critical manufacturing of medicines, equipment, foods that affect our, health, safety and well-being to the United States.

Develop compassion and understanding of other races, religions, creeds and immigrants.

Appreciation for menial jobs that are critical to America’s health and well-being

Re-alignment of policies that affect the daily lives of all Americans.

How we think about whom we elect to office and what they do that will impact our lives.

As we move forward, there will be fundamental changes in our society.