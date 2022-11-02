Stephanie Steiner: Steps to reign in inflation

Inflation is not caused by any one person, party or entity. Inflation is cause by many factors because America is deeply tied to the global economy.

Many factors have caused our present inflation:

-- America is reliant on many countries for most of our goods -- China, India, and many third world countries.

-- We are at the mercy of OPEC who manipulates /controls oil prices

-- Global instability--Ukraine War

-- Climate Change-- loss of crops due to drought, floods, fires

-- Greed-- Companies taking advantage of inflation-- check quarterly/yearly profits

-- Americans thirst for goods

There are steps that Americans can do to reign inflation:

-- Send a message to greedy companies -- don't buy/delay purchasing their goods

-- Change our habits-- assess true needs versus wants

-- Shop sales--Plan grocery needs/meals around sales and eat more at home

-- Become less reliant on Foreign oil--- Support new energy sources

Inflation is cyclical and will always occur based on the many outside factors. Just as our ancestors have done, we need to adjust habits and attitudes. Americans have become spoiled, lazy, complainers who want to blame inflation on others when they could be part of the solution. There are NO quick solutions. We need to reign insatiable spending habits and NOT think someone else should fix the problem. Then, prices will drop and inflation will be less than 8%.

Become part of the solution NOT the problem.

Stephanie Steiner

Onalaska