Stephen Brown: Leave medical advice to experts

It is past time to strip President Donald Trump of his medical degree, and take him off his soap box peddling daily doses of snake oil and quack cures.

Let the medical and scientific people educate us about the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians have their place, but providing "health" information of this sort is not one of them.

President Trump should realize this and stop his grandstanding. His misinformation is political toxin in a time when real and effective treatments are needed most.

Stephen Brown, Caledonia

