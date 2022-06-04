 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephen Brown: Long past 'thoughts and prayers'

From the From our readers: This week's letters to the editor series

I am tired of hearing that old mantra that guns don't kill people, it's people who kill people. No, it's people with guns who kill people, and so often those killed are children. And more often than not the guns that are used are automatic, assault style weapons that kill rapidly and indiscriminately.

When the Second Amendment was written in the 18th century, our forefathers couldn't have foreseen the type and power of today's "arms." Your average weapon then was a single shot pistol or musket. Those today droning on about their Second Amendment rights should realize this.

No one is demanding that all guns be forfeited, like those for protection or hunting or sport. What is required is a re-evaluation of these powerful automatic military style weapons that are so regularly used in mass shootings, as to who should own them, and why. Restricting these is just a small part of hopefully decreasing further tragic events, but a necessary one. The time for more "thoughts and prayers" is long past and of little use.

Stephen Brown

People are also reading…

Caledonia, MN

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics -- John Murphy

Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics -- John Murphy

When the Catholic bishop of Madison, Donald Hying, recently approved of the withholding of Holy Communion from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., he affirmed how much the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is in the pocket of the Republican Party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News