Stephen Brown: Long past 'thoughts and prayers'

I am tired of hearing that old mantra that guns don't kill people, it's people who kill people. No, it's people with guns who kill people, and so often those killed are children. And more often than not the guns that are used are automatic, assault style weapons that kill rapidly and indiscriminately.

When the Second Amendment was written in the 18th century, our forefathers couldn't have foreseen the type and power of today's "arms." Your average weapon then was a single shot pistol or musket. Those today droning on about their Second Amendment rights should realize this.

No one is demanding that all guns be forfeited, like those for protection or hunting or sport. What is required is a re-evaluation of these powerful automatic military style weapons that are so regularly used in mass shootings, as to who should own them, and why. Restricting these is just a small part of hopefully decreasing further tragic events, but a necessary one. The time for more "thoughts and prayers" is long past and of little use.

Stephen Brown

Caledonia, MN

