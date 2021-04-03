Stephen Hardin: Crisis at border continues

As evident in your March 23 article, "Migrant Facility Photos Released,"President Biden has constricted media attempts to document the horrendous conditions at overwhelmed detention facilities.

Several former presidents tried to suppress the crisis at our southern border. Mr. Obama pressured the Mexican government into a brutal militarization of its own southern border. Mr. Trump initiated a perilous "Stay in Mexico" policy for asylum seekers. He also greatly intensified his predecessor's all too-frequent reliance on refugee mass incarceration by making this strategy increasingly long-term and inhumane. He also effectively sabotaged a chronically underfunded and inadequate asylum application process. And thus he eroded what little foundation any future president may have had on which to construct a more humane procedure for dealing with an overwhelming influx of desperate people.

Several past presidents have relied, to varying degrees, on policies that are focused on deterrence in order to discourage perspective asylum seekers. These policies had limited effects on people who are fleeing unrestrained gang violence or climate change-exacerbated catastrophes. And these policies ignored our country’s profound historical culpability in supporting repressive Central American regimes.