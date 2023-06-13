However, I feel that the anger of both of these authors is misdirected. The fact is that we — Americans and Wisconsinites — have wasted decades, both on federal and state levels, snipping away at the financial safety nets of our fellow citizens. And to expect local politicians and social advocates to eradicate the crisis of homelessness in a year or two is delusional.

I am personally grateful for the many local organizations and civil servants who are earnestly engaged in the long struggle to mitigate the plight of homelessness. Yet their effectiveness will be slow and limited as long as we, the public, provide them with such meager funds. As long as we elect a state legislature which will only funnel revenue that has way too many constricting strings attached; and as long as we elect federal politicians who only support social programs that have increasingly smaller carrots and increasingly larger sticks, poverty will continue to be prevalent in the public spaces of the richest nation in the world.