Much of the so-called crisis at our country’s southern border is self-inflicted.
Over the decades our county has had a critical role in creating the conditions that have led to the plight and flight of Central American refugees.
Our country’s government has supported coups, death squads and corruption in their countries. In addition, past administrations have engaged in deportations of criminals trained by gangs in the United States, thus inundating fragile and overburdened Central American justice systems.
While our border crisis is partly a culmination of mistakes made by many statesmen that predate President Trump, his administration has outdone them in openly demonizing desperate refugees.
And his administration has excelled in attempts to thwart their rights to due process under both national and international law.
The crisis certainly won’t be mitigated by his administration’s mistreatment of refugees who are held detention. The flaw in his strategy of deterrence is that it can only be successful if his administration is willing to outdo corrupt governments and brutal gangs in their negligence and brutality.
While some refugees have crossed the border illegally in attempt to assert their legal rights to apply for asylum, these offenses are in most cases misdemeanors.
Our government’s offenses are far more serious: detaining children for long periods of time while often depriving them of adequate food, health care and supervision.
Stephen Hardin, La Crosse