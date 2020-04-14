Stephen Hardin: Virus makes detention more dangerous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Constitution forbids cruel and unusual punishment.

Yet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of prisoners across the country are being held in conditions that are life-threatening not only to them but to the employees of the institutions that confine them.

This peril is especially apparent in the detention facilities for asylum seekers. Even before this crisis, these inhumane, for-profit institutions were notorious for their lack of adequate space, health care, sanitation, nutrition, and heat or air conditioning.

Many of the detainees housed in these facilities have committed, at most, mere misdemeanors for crossing the border, in order to assert their rights under international law to freedom from persecution.

Yet the Trump administration persists in demonizing asylum seekers and refuses to release many of them who would have willing sponsors during their application process.

Instead, our current administration stubbornly continues to subject refugees to inhumane conditions that, in the context of this viral crisis, greatly increases not only their peril but that of the people who staff these facilities and their families.

Stephen Hardin, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0