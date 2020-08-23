Stephen Huffman: Adopt independent medical billing review

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a father of three young children, we’ve had our fair share of trips to the emergency room.

Even though we pay our insurance premiums every month, we’re still hit with surprise bills from these unexpected visits to the ER.

It’s unthinkable to me that insurance companies do not reimburse for this type of care. Emergency room visits are not a time when patients should have to wonder if their care will be covered.

Surprise medical bills need to stop but they must end in a way that ensures that patients are truly left out of billing disputes.

There is an option available called the independent dispute resolution that Congress should pass. It doesn’t set rates on reimbursements -- which is what the insurance companies are pushing for -- which will lead to doctor shortages and hospital closings.

Instead IDR is a market-friendly alternative that restores fair billing and truly puts patients first. In states that have implemented IDR already, it’s resulted in thousands of reductions in surprise medical bills and savings of more than $400 million.