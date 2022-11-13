 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stephen Kinyon: Let People's Assembly resolve La Crosse schools issue

I would like to see the La Crosse City Council and the Department of Education consider the use of a People's Assembly to resolve the issue of La Crosse high schools.

Such Assemblies, which prepare the ground for referendums, have been used successfully recently in several countries. Ireland used it to resolve the issue of abortions, Canada (on immigration) and Australia (on climate change).

This takes contentious, long-unresolved issues out of the hands of elected officials, and into the hands of volunteers who represent the community broadly. A recent issue of the Scientific American shows how it works.

See https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/citizens-assemblies-are-upgrading-democracy-fair-algorithms-are-part-of-the-program/.

Stephen Kinyon

La Crosse

