Having once worked on fire breaks and controlled burns in northern Wisconsin, I am appalled at the nonsense posing as explanations of causes for the deadly wildfires in California. The real causes are simple and obvious.
According to a February 2018 report from the Hoover Institute, California has suffered from one of her periodic droughts during the past 10 years.
This has stressed trees in overgrown forests. These were then attacked by bark beetles, thus killing 129 million trees. Most of these are highly combustible conifers.
The forests are overgrown because prescribed burns and logging were much reduced. Environmentalist political policies reduced California lumber facilities from 262 in 1980 to 77 today.
Production has declined 82 percent since the peak. Related to that, biomass energy generation facilities have dropped from more than 60 to 22. Skilled workers, machinery and facilities that could deal with these problems were driven out of the state.
Another critical factor has been the construction of thousands and thousands of new homes in areas susceptible to wildfires. The people of Paradise, California, were sitting on a powder keg. A fire was inevitable.
The California leadership will take no responsibility for their past actions. They will just continue to blame that universal bogeyman, "Climate Change."
Stephen McGovern, La Crosse