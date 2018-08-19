Do you believe what a politician says he will do or what a politician actually did when in office?
Case in point is the Democratic Party's profoundly stupid "Scottholes" campaign. I worked at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation when then-Gov. Jim Doyle, Jennifer Shilling and the rest of the Democrats raided the transportation fund and the medical malpractice compensation fund in order to fund their social engineering, community organizing and vote-buying schemes.
By forcing WisDOT to raise funds for highway projects by bonding, the cost of the projects over the life of the loans was raised enormously. Some of these diversions were voided by the courts as illegal. Future raids on the transportation fund needed to be prevented by passage of a constitutional amendment under the leadership of Scott Walker. The transportation fund was originally well funded from gas taxes and registration fees.
Do Democrats think all voters suffer from collective amnesia? I, for one, remember these events with crystal clarity. Is this road building and fixing propaganda campaign a way to divert voters from the Democrat Party's socialist agenda? Chesterton describes a Socialist as a man who isn't brave or honest enough to call himself a Communist. I agree.
Stephen McGovern, La Crosse