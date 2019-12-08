Stephen W. Minnema: Impeachment is more than partisan brawl

In his recent column (Tribune, Dec. 1), Rick Kyte concludes that since both of our major parties have surrendered their principles, the only option remaining for ethical citizens is to live and love locally.
He is thus in tune with the majority of Wisconsinites who think that the current impeachment proceedings are little more than a partisan brawl with nothing fundamental at stake.
The problem I have with this view is that it ignores the fact that this process began when a number of courageous civil servants from the current administration stepped forward to say that their leader was abusing his power, betraying their trust and endangering our democracy and its relationships around the world.
I am sensitive to these concerns because I have a close (Republican) relative who works for the federal government and shares them. These principled people are not asking us to stand with any particular party but to stand with them and insist that their concerns be addressed with the seriousness they deserve.
Much, indeed, is at stake, not the least of which is a functioning government.
I, along with others such as Republican and former George Bush speechwriter Michael Gerson (whose column appears on the Tribune Opinion page) have decided that ethical citizens must move beyond partisanship and recognize that this president’s behavior is putting much of what we care about at risk.
Maybe one day the Tribune’s editorial board will see fit to join us.
Stephen W. Minnema, La Crosse