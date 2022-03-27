Steve Hancock: Elect Dustin Frost to represent Shelby

I am writing this note as an endorsement for Dustin Frost in our upcoming La Crosse County Board vote on April 5.

I have lived in the town of Shelby for most of my life. I see a great benefit in having a voice on the board with not only the city of La Crosse’s best interests in mind, but also that of the townships surrounding La Crosse.

It is not a healthy mix of vantage points currently, with 8 of 9 current board members residing in the city. The area is a great place to live and I want that to continue as I raise my children. If you do not live and drive through the smaller communities around La Crosse, it becomes more difficult to make decisions that impact their life.

I stand with many in my community in that I want our township to stay the TOWN of Shelby. I am adamantly against any annexation. Dustin’s views on fixing our roads, allocating monies towards the smaller townships’ needs, and working toward bettering our communities, all align with creating an environment we can all be proud of. I want to have confidence in letting my kids ride their bike to the area parks, knowing that they will be safe. Is that currently the case?

There are problems that need addressing in all of our communities. I believe that Dustin’s commitment to family and community will take us a long way toward making our area better for years to come.

Please vote with me on April 5 for a fair, transparent voice within the community, Dustin Frost.

Steve Hancock

Shelby

